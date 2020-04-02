Sickness prevention course offered to horse owners for free

Share











A course at Canada’s Equine Guelph is being offered free to horse owners in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hosted on TheHosePortal.ca, the course, online Sickness Prevention in Horses is based on the Canadian standard for equine biosecurity. The course is usually $C85.

In this unprecedented time of social distancing, people are becoming acutely aware of the importance of carefully monitoring health and following quarantine protocols, but biosecurity is a word and practice not well understood by an unsettling number of public riding facilities.

How many people wipe down the chains and snaps on cross-ties with disinfectant because they understand this is one of many practices that can reduce the risk of disease spread? asks Jackie Bellamy-Zions of Equine Guelph.

Other agricultural industries such as poultry and dairy follow strict protocols to ensure the health of their animals. Every person entering a facility has to log in and out. They follow the rules of National Codes of Practice and Biosecurity. The horse industry also has a National Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Equines and a National Farm and Facility Level Biosecurity standard for the Equine Sector.

“Those who have read and follow those guidelines may well lament over the number of facilities that immediately introduce an unknown horse into its herd with complete optimism that nothing will go wrong. In this time of heightened alert, all reliable sources of education to prevent sickness are our salvation. We all can and must take steps to safeguard health of both humans and animals,” Bellamy-Zions says.

“Just what do you say to someone who comes back from their boarding barn search with the complaint, ‘Oh, it’s a lovely facility but they want to quarantine my horse for the first month — that will be inconvenient and I want my horse to have group turn-out.’?

“The COVID-19 outbreak has made us all keenly aware of the importance of physical distancing as a crucial way to prevent the spread of disease. Asymptomatic (no evidence of symptoms) does not equate to no health risk to others.”

This and other topics are discussed in Equine Guelph’s free Biosecurity Calculator online healthcare tool.