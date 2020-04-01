Aust, NZ horse owners asked to share Covid-19 issues

Share











Horse owners in New Zealand and Australia are being urged to share their experiences of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on horsekeeping by a new Australasian feed company.

Benchmark Horse Feed, which plans to launch in Australia and New Zealand later this year, has teamed up with UK brand Science Supplements and its founder Dr David Marlin to create the survey to assess the impact of the pandemic on horses and their owners.

The survey takes less than 5 minutes to complete and the data gathered will be released to the public. Learning of the effects of the pandemic on horse owners, riders, trainers, grooms, stable managers, and other equestrian professionals will enable the creation of targeted advice on how to care for horses during these unprecedented times, Benchmark says.

As well as David Marlin, the research team is comprised of Louisa Taylor BVM BVS (Hons) BVMedSci (Hons) MRCVS; Dr Jane Williams PhD, Hartpury University, UK; Dr Hayley Randle PhD, Associate Head of School / Associate Professor in Equine Science, Charles Sturt University, Australia.

Marlin is a PhD physiologist and biochemist with more than 30 years of experience in academia, the equine industry and consulting. He has authored more than 200 published peer-reviewed papers. Marlin has worked with the FEI and the IOC advising on climate management and as a consultant to British Equestrian Teams since 1994.

Benchmark Horse Feeds , founded by Suzanne Hull and Colin Price, formerly with Mitavite, aims to launch in Australia and New Zealand over the next three months. Its goal is to keep its feeds as natural as possible and avoid the reliance on grain starch as an energy source, instead using super fibres to stimulate hindgut fermentation.

» Take the survey