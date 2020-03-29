Laminitis webinar available as on-demand video for horse folks

Share











A webinar on laminitis hosted by Dr James Orsini taking place today will be made available as a video on demand option for those unable to watch live.

The webinar “Laminitis: Understanding the disease and best practices in prevention” is the first in a series of “For the Love of the Horse” live interactive webinars featuring industry experts on horse health topics created by The Competitive Equestrian.

Orsini speaks regularly on topics concerning equine health and soundness and is co-editor of Equine Emergencies: Treatment and Procedures, now in its fourth edition.

The laminitis webinar is on Sunday March 29, at 7pm EST. Registrations are open now.

Orsini is an Associate Professor of Surgery, New Bolton Center, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. A graduate of Cornell University’s College Of Veterinary Medicine, Orsini is board certified in surgery with a special interest and expertise in orthopedics, reconstructive surgery and laminitis.