US Equestrian seeks new affiliate for endurance

Horse sport’s governing body in the United States is seeking a new affiliate for the discipline of endurance.

The US Equestrian Federation (USEF) is accepting Expressions of Interest (EOI) from organizations interested in being considered for designation as a USEF Recognized Affiliate Organization for the international discipline of Endurance.

Just over a year ago the American Endurance Ride Conference (AERC), the USA’s biggest Endurance organisation, voted to cut formal ties with the USEF in a stand against extreme flat-track racing within the discipline. The decision to disaffiliate with the USEF was made by the AERC board on January 14, and the affiliation agreement ended on December 1.

In announcing that the USEF was seeking expressions of interest, CEO Bill Moroney said the US Equestrian and Affiliate relationship “should be mutually beneficial and one that results in opportunities to promote equestrian sport, introduce the sport to new audiences, and increase participation and competitive excellence”.

“There exists tremendous opportunity to grow the discipline of Endurance in the United States,” Moroney said, “and we hope to partner with an organization in efforts to promote the distinctiveness of this discipline which emphasizes equine fitness without compromising the health, wellbeing and safety of both horse and rider, and one that represents a community-oriented activity that raises awareness about the importance of land preservation.”

The USEF said that its affiliates play an important role in representing, shaping, and fostering growth within their respective breeds and disciplines. “Affiliated associations help the USEF fulfill its mission to provide access to and increase participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment.”

The organisation noted that it was “under no obligation to select an organization to be the USEF Recognized Affiliate for the Endurance discipline”.

The USEF said Expressions of Interest must be made online, by the April 6, 2020, deadline.