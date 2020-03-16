Can you give a home to a homeless horse?

Share











A call has been made to find homes for two horses reaching 500 days in care at the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Shaffordshire.

Both are companion horses who have been living at the Blue Cross animal rehoming centre in Rolleston for almost a year and a half.

Patsy is a six-year-old cob looking for a home as a non-ridden companion. She came to Blue Cross in October 2018 through the RSPCA after she was rescued along with several other horses. She was healthy but hadn’t had much human handling so the Blue Cross had to slowly gain her trust.

She is a sweet and gentle mare who will make a great companion to a ridden horse and can live out all the time with access to a shelter.

Soon to reach the landmark 500 days, 13-year-old Nile was returned to Blue Cross in Rolleston after having spells on loan.

He originally came to Blue Cross in 2015 after being handed over from a private stud. He came with a group of four other Arab types in fair condition but very nervous to handle. He also needs a home as a companion because he will not wear a saddle.

He is a sensitive soul looking for an understanding home where he will be reassured when facing new situations. He needs around-the-clock company and once settled he will be a best friend to other horses and his humans.

Blue Cross in Rolleston is located on Dovecliff Road, Rolleston-on-Dove, Staffordshire. The centre takes in, rehabilitates and finds new homes for horses, ponies, cats and kittens.

» To find out more about Patsy, Nile and other horses and cats looking for a home at Blue Cross in Rolleston, or to make a donation towards their care, visit www.bluecross.org.uk