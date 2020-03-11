Voice of working equines heard at Africa UN forum

Share











The important role of working livestock, including donkeys, horses and mules has been highlighted by equine charities at a United Nations event.

The International Coalition for Working Equids (ICWE) hosted an event at last week’s United Nations Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) in Zimbabwe.

ICWE members Brooke, The Donkey Sanctuary, SPANA and World Horse Welfare all work in rural communities and have witnessed first-hand that improving the health and welfare of working animals has a direct impact on livelihoods. Representatives from ICWE member organisations and partners talked about the contribution of working animals to poverty reduction, providing access to water, supporting women in rural areas and mitigating against climate change.

The event was co-chaired by the Deputy Ambassador of the Mission of Senegal to the United Nations H.E Abdoulaye Barro and Fred Ochieng, Regional Director of Brooke East Africa. Under discussion was the role working livestock play in helping deliver the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ICWE believes the SDGs require simple and cost-effective solutions that will benefit the poorest and most vulnerable people in society.

“Across Africa, families and communities are dependent on their working animals,” said Ian Cawsey, ICWE Chair and Director of Advocacy at The Donkey Sanctuary.

“We know that well cared for donkeys, horses and mules will not only help them have a sustainable future but will help deliver better livelihoods, less hunger, more access to clean water and build the means to get more children into education and more empowerment for women.”

Rouguiatou Ka from Brooke West Africa gave a first-hand account of how working horses, donkeys and mules contribute to poverty reduction: “In my country, Senegal, the absence of an equine animal would result in a 45% reduction in millet production and a 78% reduction in groundnut production.”

Herminah Simoyi, Humane Education Officer at SPANA said animal welfare was inextricably linked to global health. “We have seen the impact of equine respiratory outbreaks in West Africa, or the consequences of rabies outbreaks in vulnerable communities. Veterinary professionals without comprehensive training are poorly equipped to cope with outbreaks of disease that can significantly impact human and animal health.”

ICWE aims to help implement the OIE (World Organisation for Animal Health) chapter on the welfare of working equids, as well as encourage ongoing improvements to welfare for working equids across the globe.

It formed as a coalition to improve communications with the OIE and other international organisations.