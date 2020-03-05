Safety checks urged as UK competition season gets under way

Share











Britain’s equestrian sport competition season starts in earnest later this month, prompting BETA Safety Week to kick off a little earlier than usual.

The annual awareness-raising initiative from the British Equestrian Trade Association flies the flag for rider safety and the importance of safety gear that is correctly fitted, fastened and up to standard. BETA Safety Week is in its third year, and is running from March 28 to April 5. It is supported by many of the sport’s top riders and organisations, including British Riding Clubs and the Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund. BETA will also be working in collaboration with Air Ambulance UK for the first time to reflect the work that it does among the equestrian community.

BETA Safety Week encourages riders to visit participating BETA retailers for free checks and reliable advice on all aspects of safety gear and equipment such as hi-viz, footwear, riding hats and body protectors.

The campaign is truly international, with retailers across mainland Europe, including Germany and the Netherlands, and the United States taking part.

Participating retailers will show their support by displaying BETA Safety Week marketing material and many are offering consumers the chance to take part in the BETA Safety Test quiz and win a £100 shopping voucher prize to be spent with their local BETA retailer.

Competitions will also be rolled out across social media offering consumers the chance to win a range of fantastic prizes donated by BETA manufacturer members. The hashtag for all activity and engagement in this online initiative is #BSW20.

“This BETA campaign is a fantastic way to promote rider safety and we are thrilled to welcome it back for another year,” said BETA executive director Claire Williams.

“It has really caught the equestrian world’s attention and clearly fills a great need in helping to raise awareness on how essential it is not only to wear safety garments, but also to ensure that their history and provenance is known, and they should fit, be correctly fastened and meet appropriate and current safety standards.”