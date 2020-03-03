National Equine Forum offers participation from afar

Share











Britain’s popular National Equine Forum is being live-streamed this year, and its audience participation tool is open now for questions to be submitted.

Tickets quickly sold out for Thursday’s event in London, but those who can’t be there can watch for free on the National Equine Forum (NEF) website and on the international channel Clip My Horse. Registering for the live-streaming will add the event to a participant’s calendar, provide a reminder and give the opportunity to provide feedback.

Question submission opened yesterday, and during the Forum, polls will be used during certain presentations.

This year’s NEF programme covers a breadth of important, educational and practical presentations from governmental, veterinary and charity and equestrian leaders.

Lord Gardiner of Kimble, Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs), Sheila Voas Chief Veterinary Officer for Scotland and Dr Richard Newton Director of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance at the Animal Health Trust will, together, present a comprehensive session on Brexit, animal health, emerging disease. After the session questions can be put to the panel, which will include David Mountford, Chair of the British Horse Council.

James Hick, Chief Executive of The British Horse Society (BHS) will present a topical spot on the BHS’s Project Jigsaw which aims to work with the equestrian sector to record and protect historical routes for equestrian use.

In a session on the national impact of global issues Linda Edwards, Executive Director of Operations at The Donkey Sanctuary will discuss the crisis of disappearing donkeys and the donkey skin trade.

Roly Owers, Chief Executive of World Horse Welfare and Barry Johnson, Independent Chair of the Horse Welfare Board will look at the societal acceptance of the use of horses from racing through to recreation.

A human behavioural science session introduced by Dr Zac Baynham-Herd, Associate Advisor with The Behavioural Insights Team, will look at how human behaviour change can make a difference to equine welfare.

Sarah Freeman, Professor of Veterinary Surgery at the University of Nottingham, will talk about colic.

David Rendle, council member of the British Equine Veterinary Association, will discuss behaviour change and its potential impact on worming compliance.

Abigail and Andrew Turnbull of Richmond Equestrian Centre will speak about strangles and turning the negative problem of a disease outbreak into a positive.

Equestrianism at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games 2020 will be discussed by Tim Hadaway, FEI Director for Games Operations, followed by a talk from Henry Bullen of Peden Bloodstock, about travelling horses internationally and post Brexit implications.

Kirsty Withnall, RSPCA Inspector for the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit, will present the Memorial Lecture on the complexities of a multi-agency equine welfare case, alongside the ways in which welfare charities collaborate.

The winner of the 2020 Sir Colin Spedding Award will also be announced and the award will be presented.

National Equine Forum