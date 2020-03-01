Horse, rider die in US cross-country accident

Share











Canadian eventer Katharine Morel and her horse Kerry On have both died following an accident at the Rocking Horse Winter III Horse Trials in Altoona, Florida, on Saturday.

The deaths were announced by Equestrian Canada (EC) today.

Morel, 33, of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and her eight-year-old Thoroughbred mare Kerry On suffered a rotational fall at fence eight of the Intermediate level cross-country course at the United States Eventing Association recognized competition. Morel was immediately transported by Lake County Emergency Medical Services to Waterman Hospital in Tavares, Florida, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Kerry On suffered fatal injuries and died shortly after the fall.

Morel discovered Kerry On as an off-the-track three-year-old, and together the pair worked their way up the levels to make their FEI debut in 2019.

“Today, the equestrian industry lost not just an exceptional athlete, but an exceptional person, as well as the horse she loved,” said EC High Performance Director, James Hood.

“On behalf of EC, I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Katharine, as well as to the entire team who surrounded Kerry On.”

EC will work closely in cooperation with the US Equestrian Federation, to investigate the fall and continue developing methods to improve safety for riders and horses alike.

