“The ideal thoroughbred” A.P. Indy dies aged 31

Influential thoroughbred stallion A.P. Indy has died at the age of 31 at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles, Kentucky.

A.P. Indy was a son of triple crown winner Seattle Slew. His dam Weekend Surprise, by Secretariat, was a multiple graded stakes winner whose first foal, Summer Squall, won the 1990 Preakness Stakes. He was the highest priced yearling in 1990 at auction, selling for $US2.9 million. His new owner was Tomonori Tsurumaki, who named the colt in honor of his recently opened Nippon Autopolis, where Tsurumaki hoped to host a Formula One (Indy Car) event. In July 1992, A.P. Indy’s breeders Farish and Kilroy bought back an interest in the colt.

Blood Horse magazine said in 2013: “In just about every way possible, A.P. Indy has been the ideal Thoroughbred of the international era of American racing and breeding.”

He won the Belmont Stakes and Breeders Cup Classic before being named US Horse of the Year in 1992. He led the North American sire list twice, producing multiple classic winners. For much of his career, he stood at a fee of $300,000.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000. He has been called “the fantasy of every Thoroughbred industry participant, from sale-topper yearling, to champion runner, to game-changing stallion to sire of sires.” Bill Farish, son of Lane’s End founder William Farish, said: “Words really can’t put into perspective what he’s meant to us. How many sale toppers are yearlings that end up being that good where they are Horse of the Year and then go on and be two-time champion sire and then have the long-term influence that he has had and will continue to have? It’s pretty amazing.”

A.P. Indy had been retired from stud duties since 2011. “A.P. Indy passed away peacefully in his stall at the Lane’s End stallion complex, the barn he called home for 27 years,” a statement from the farm said.

“A.P. Indy’s list of accomplishments range far and wide as his legacy continues to be carried through the outstanding performances of his sons and daughters across the globe.

“He was the most important and popular member of the Lane’s End team and we are deeply sorry to all who loved him as much as we did.”

A statement from the farm said A.P. Indy had been in relatively good health, until age caught up with him, on February 21.