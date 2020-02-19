Grants to support studies exploring the human-animal bond

Share











A three-year funding programme has been announced by the Society for Companion Animal Studies to support research that furthers understanding of the human-animal bond.

The human-animal bond is a mutually beneficial and dynamic relationship between people and animals that is influenced by behaviours that are essential to the health and well-being of both.

This includes, but is not limited to, emotional, psychological, and physical interactions of people, animals, and the environment.

Each year, the society will provide up to five grants of up to £10,000 to get research under way, two £1500 undergraduate student project awards and a £1500 maximum award to support open-access publication.

For funding to be considered by the society, projects or research must be specifically related to the human-animal bond.

It says it will prioritise applications for research that focus on:

Animal-assisted interventions, particularly with children;

The human-companion animal relationship; and

Cross-disciplinary work.

It says it will also welcome projects or research that include children and companion animals, older people and companion animals, people with diverse needs and companion animals, and companion animal loss.

Applications, which close on March 31, will be evaluated by the society’s review board made up of experts in the field.

Projects should last no longer than 12 months.

The society was established in Britain in 1979 to promote the study of human-companion animal interactions and raise awareness of the importance of pets in society.

To learn more, visit this webpage.