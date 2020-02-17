Webinar: Working safely with donkey feet

Share











An hour-long webinar created by The Donkey Sanctuary gives owners and handlers tips on how to handle their donkey’s feet safely for all involved.

The webinar is hosted by Ben Hart, Senior Lead Behaviour and Human Behaviour Change at The Donkey Sanctuary.

As well as practical help, it also looks at why a donkey may have issues with having their feet being handled. Signs and causes of issues with feet handling are explored, and owners are given steps to work through to enable a positive outcome.