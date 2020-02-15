Veterinary initiative aims to get students into equine practice

Share











Veterinary students are being offered free membership to the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) to help encourage more vets into equine practice.

BEVA said that fewer than one in ten veterinary students opt to go into equine practice, and it hopes that the new scheme, launched this month, will provide a broader base of students with an insight into the world of equine veterinary medicine and open more eyes to what’s great about being an equine vet.

Association of Veterinary Students president Katie Roberts said it was an exciting opportunity for students.

“Anecdotally, we know that some students can feel very daunted by equine practice, especially if they don’t come from a traditionally horsey background. Being able to become involved with BEVA at no cost means that they can get a true taste of the equine veterinary world in addition to their experiences on EMS, and I’m sure this will pique the interest of our members.”

Student members will have access to journals, conferences, veterinary apps, and more, and well as being part of a network of almost 3000 members, BEVA being one of the largest equine veterinary associations in the world.

Over the next few weeks/months BEVA will be releasing a series of short videos from BEVA Council members explaining how and why they chose to work in equine practice.

Equine Internal Medicine Specialist Dave Rendle said he had no aspirations to become an equine vet until he went into practice.

“I knew I didn’t want to do small animal work because I didn’t want to be inside all day and I didn’t think I’d be able to cope with quickfire consults so I opted for farm and equine work. Equine work offered greater opportunities for pursuing diagnostic investigations and treating individual animals and I found it very rewarding.”

The free student membership initiative, which has been made possible by sponsorship from Baker McVeigh, CVS Group, IVC, Newmarket Equine Hospital, Rossdales, VetPartners, and XLVets, is part of a range of BEVA initiatives aimed at developing stronger links with veterinary students and veterinary schools.