FEI’s jumping boss John Roche announces retirement

Share











FEI Jumping Director John Roche is to retire from his position at the end of the month, having been in charge of the discipline since 2007.

Roche, a captain in the Irish Army Equitation School, represented his country at top level on the international Jumping circuit, before joining the FEI in May 1987.

Roche has played a key role in equestrian sport’s global governing body since he started in the Sport Department under then FEI President Princess Anne, who took over the role from her father, Prince Philip, the FEI’s longest-serving President (1964-1986) and the man who put carriage driving on the international map. Roche’s initial responsibilities covered Jumping, Driving and the FEI Calendar, and he was also Secretary to the Jumping and Driving Committee.

He was promoted to the position of FEI Jumping Director when it was created in 2007, and also held the titles of FEI Jumping World Cup and FEI Jumping Nations Cup Director and Director General Stewarding. During his long years at the helm with responsibility for all aspects of the discipline, he has contributed to the growth of Jumping from 340 international events to almost 1800.

Roche will be an FEI guest at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and a special presentation will be made to him at the FEI Awards gala dinner during the FEI General Assembly in Johannesburg in South Africa in November 2020.