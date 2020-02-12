Work starts on new $5m Temple Grandin Equine Center

Share











Ground has been broken at the Temple Grandin Equine Center at Colorado State University, honoring the school’s world-renowned professor of animal sciences.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place at Fort Collins on Monday, with Grandin, a renowned autism advocate, and CSU President Joyce McConnell the featured speakers.

The $5 million facility will be home to several educational and service-oriented programs, including equine sciences undergraduate classes (about 400 students) and Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies programming. It will also be a base for research, with the first study focusing on providing equine-assisted occupational therapy to children with autism. The facility will also become a regional center for The CSU Right Horse Program, which takes rescue horses and retrains them to help provide therapy services.

The new center is expected to be ready for use in January, 2021. The funds for it were raised by CSU, with $300,000 still remaining to be raised.

A quote from Grandin will grace the entryway to the center named for her, CSU President Joyce McConnell said.

It will say, “The world needs different kinds of minds to work together.”

Grandin’s renown skyrocketed since the release in 2010 of an acclaimed HBO biographical feature film based on her book, Thinking in Pictures. Shortly after, Time magazine named Grandin among the “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

The new equine center is separate from the Temple Grandin Equine Center at the National Western Center in Denver, which breaks ground in April.