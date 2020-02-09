Kentucky boosts rare zebra numbers with filly’s arrival

Share











Louisville Zoo in Kentucky has bolstered its numbers of the vulnerable Hartmann’s mountain zebra with the addition of a rising two-year-old filly.

Athena travelled from Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, Virginia, to join the zoo’s herd, including her sister, Azizi.

Other members of the zoo’s Hartmann’s herd are Enid and the stallion Gibbs, who are part of the zebra exhibit near the African Outpost.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species has the Hartmann’s mountain zebra listed as vulnerable.

The Louisville Zoo, a nonprofit organization and state zoo of Kentucky, is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Hartmann’s mountain zebras are found in dry, stony mountains and semideserts of southwest Africa and western Angola.