Coronavirus outbreak forces cancellation of Asia Horse Week

This year’s Asia Horse Week scheduled for next month in Hong Kong has been cancelled because of the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus outbreak.

Event organizers EEM and the Hong Kong Jockey Club made the announcement today about the festival, and said the first edition of the Asian Arabian Horse Show was also cancelled.

The third edition of Asia Horse Week was scheduled for February 13 to 16 at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

Asia Horse Week Chairman Raphaël le Masne de Chermont said the safety of delegates, partners, stakeholders, and the welfare of the horses from Hong Kong, Asia and around the world was an absolute priority.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the 2019-nCoV Coronavirus outbreak, it is without hesitation that we decided not to hold the event. Our loyal partners, which include the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the Longines Masters Series, the International Equestrian Federation, the Hong Kong Equestrian Federation, AsiaWorld-Expo, the Hong Kong Tourism Office and the Wall Street Journal, who have already been informed, showed their understanding and support,” he said.

Those who already have tickets to the event will be refunded, organisers said.

Asia Horse Week was launched by EEM in 2018 as an initiative of the Longines Masters Series (Hong Kong, Lausanne, Paris), to bring together key leaders and stakeholders of the global equestrian industry. In 2019, Asia Horse Week and its conferences attracted thousands of guests, professionals, experts, riders, owners and key players in the international equine industry.

Ticket holders can contact Cityline’s customer service hotline at (852) 2314 4228 (Monday through Friday from 10am to 8pm) or visit www.cityline.com. For other enquiries and further information, call (852) 5984 9936 (office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am to 7pm).