Celebrity eventing clinic raises cash for Aust bushfire appeal

Share











An on-demand video of a celebrity eventing clinic raising funds for the Australian bushfire appeal is being made available free for viewers.

Although the tickets for the philanthropic event, hosted at the Lowlands RDA Equestrian Centre in Warwick, Warwickshire, sold out within 48 hours, Horse & Country’s free live stream allowed the 3-hour Australian Day special to be viewed from around the world to encourage more donations to the important cause.

Donations raised from the Eventing Rider Association’s (ERA) event will be split between Equestrian Fire Relief Australia, BlazeAid and Buy A Bale charities.

Celebrity eventing riders included Piggy March (née French), Sam Griffiths, Chris Burton, Bill Levett, Tim Price, Paul Tapner and Alex Bragg. Each upper-level event rider had a 30-minute time slot to showcase their favorite training exercises in their own unique style. Some rode themselves, some trained a student, and others had other celebrity guest riders as their demo riders. Well-known equestrian sports broadcaster Nicole Brown hosted the event and the EquiRating team added fun facts to the sessions.

“Many of us have been deeply impacted by the devastating bushfires in Australia and wish to support the Australian Equestrian Community however fit,” said Heather Killen, CEO and Chairman of H&C.

“We are incredibly proud to be a part of this initiative by live streaming the Australia Day Fundraising Event for Fire Affected Australian Equestrians at Lowlands RDA Equestrian Centre for free across the world.”

» To view the below in full screen, mouseover the below and click the bottom right arrows.