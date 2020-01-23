Neglected foal’s story finally told after owner prosecuted

Share











A British horse sanctuary is finally able to reveal the story of a rescued foal who was so neglected she could not stand when she came into its care.

Fig was six months old when she arrived at Redwings last April, after being found hidden inside a trailer. Her coat was caked in faeces and her feet were overgrown; she had a severe lice infestation and wounds from sores caused by spending so much time lying down.

The youngster received treatment from the moment she arrived at the charity; she was cleaned and clipped, her wounds were bandaged, her feet were X-rayed, and she received medication and worming treatments.

Because she was unable to stand, the Redwings team had to lift her to her feet six times a day.

The treatments in the first week cost more than £400, but the charity was legally unable to talk about Fig’s case or ask for help until the case against her owner was concluded. Fig’s owner was prosecuted and jailed in September 2019.

As Fig’s weight improved, she was finally able to stand unaided. “But sadly, the extent of her suffering so early in life has left her with long-term problems, including liver damage, requiring ongoing treatment and testing. It’s likely that Fig will continue needing frequent farrier visits too, as her early months spent lying in a confined trailer mean her feet have not grown as they should,” the charity said.

“Fig’s special care needs mean only a sanctuary like Redwings can provide her with a home for life. As her slow journey to recovery continues, we are committed to giving Fig the best possible future.”

Redwings said that it was donations from the public that meant Fig had a fighting chance. “Every blood test, X-ray and treatment was funded by donations from our supporters.”

For example, Fig has had two liver biopsies, which cost £85 apiece, and her lice and worming treatments cost £36.

Donations to Redwings are used where they are needed most, funding the ongoing recovery, treatment and care of all its rescued residents.

• Donations can be made here, or text FIG 20 to 70085 to donate £20.