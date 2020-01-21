Vet specialists launch podcast series for animal owners

Share











A new podcast platform has been launched to give animal owners the opportunity to listen and learn from high quality audible veterinary content while they are on the go.

The first podcast series from Your Vet Specialist, the public face of the British College of Veterinary Specialists (BCVSp), gives animal owners an insight into the role of the Veterinary Specialist and how they support primary practice vets in helping to provide owners with the best specialist care and treatment for their animals, whether they are pets, horses or farm stock. They are a useful resource for primary practitioners to direct their clients to when further information on a specific topic is required.

BCVSp trustee Myra Forster-van Hijfte, who is responsible for Your Vet Specialist’s public outreach programme, said podcasts gave animal owners a convenient and highly engaging way to learn more about the Veterinary Specialist’s role. “The advantage of audible platforms is that they enable content to be accessed more or less wherever you are or what you are doing. We hope our listeners will enjoy our first series as much as the team did making them.”

In the first episode of the series Trustee of the BCVSp James Swann speaks to Dr Rosanne Jepson about dialysis in dogs and cats. A specialist in internal medicine in dogs and cats, Dr Jepson explains why dialysis might be needed in pets for treatment of kidney disease and whether it’s ethical to do this treatment in animals.

In episode two BCVSp trustee Celia Marr speaks to James Wood, Professor of Equine and Farm Animal Science at the University of Cambridge about zoonotic diseases and their importance for animal and human health in Africa.

The BCVSp is a registered charity, established in 2014. Its primary aim is to advance the education of the public and the wellbeing of animals through the development, understanding and application of Veterinary Specialist care.