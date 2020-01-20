Springsteen signs off on $300K for US Equestrian Team

Share











The Harley Davidson motorcycle and Fender guitar signed and auctioned by Bruce Springsteen raised more than $300,000 for the US Equestrian Team’s Tokyo Olympic campaign, prompting an unscheduled performance by the rocker.

Springsteen, who was chair of the USET Foundation’s Take Me To Tokyo Gala with his wife, Patti Scialfa, had taken to the stage to help auction off the items. He incited higher bids by offering to start singing if bids reached a certain point, which they did, prompting Springsteen to take over the stage and bring the full-house crowd to its feet and onto the dance floor.

The gala, which raised more than $1.5 million, marked the launch of the USET Foundation’s $40 million “Raising the Bar” campaign on Friday, at Deeridge Farm in Wellington, Florida. T hanks to the generous support of committed donors, it was announced that that goal is now less than $9 million away.

With more than 500 guests in attendance, the gala event, hosted by Lou and Joan Jacobs, raised funds to support US equestrian athletes and the US Equestrian Teams headed to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Since 2017, the “Raising the Bar” campaign has privately raised more than $31 million that will allow the USET Foundation to ensure that US equestrian athletes and teams have the financial resources needed to be competitive around the world.