Guides to help horse owners “cut costs, not care”

Share











Two new guides to help horse owners find ways to cut costs and to rehome horses safely have been produced in Britain.

The guides are a collaboration between member charities of the National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC). One guide aims to help horse owners find ways to cut costs without compromising on care and the other is on making the difficult decision to rehome a horse.

Equine charities are continuing to receive large numbers of calls from horse owners seeking alternative homes for their animals. There are more than one million horses and donkeys in the UK and the charitable sector has limited space available and must prioritise welfare and rescue cases.

“Of course we want to be able to help every horse,” said Nic De Brauwere, Chairman of NEWC.

“But with limited funds and resources available we have to prioritise those in greatest need. By showing how outgoings can be reduced without compromising on the horse’s quality of life we aim to help owners in making the decision to keep their horse and help prevent inadvertent neglect or abandonment. Otherwise we can help them safely navigate the rehoming route.”

NEWC has produced two detailed guides, both in Word format. In situations where owners are considering rehoming their horses because they can no longer afford to keep them the ‘Cut cost not care’ guide suggests where sufficient savings may be made to help them keep their horse without making any compromise on health or welfare.

If care costs are still too great and rehoming remains the only option NEWC’s ‘Rehome responsibly’ guide helps horse owners consider the options whether selling, loaning or retiring. Euthanasia is also discussed in cases where quality of life is diminishing and rehoming solutions are not appropriate.

“We hope the guides will provide support for horse owners who are facing tough decisions this winter, to help to keep more horses and ponies well cared for and secure,” De Brauwere said,