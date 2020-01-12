Springsteens lend a hand to US equestrian team’s Tokyo Olympics campaign

Share











The Springsteens are adding some star power to help out on the United States Equestrian Team’s path to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa will join honorary chairmen Lou and Joan Jacobs as chairs of the USET Foundation’s Take Me To Tokyo gala, next Friday, January 17, in Wellington, Florida.

The gala, hosted by the Jacobs at their Deeridge Farm beginning at 6pm, will raise funds to support the US Equestrian Teams headed to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games.

“Helping this country’s equestrian athletes and supporting the US Equestrian Teams has become a family affair for us,” said Scialfa, whose daughter, Jessica Springsteen, is competing at the highest levels of equestrian sport and who has represented the US on international Nations Cup teams.

The Springsteens were an integral part of the success of the USET Foundation’s 2016 Rockin’ Rio gala, which raised more than $1 million, and the family hopes to help set new records again this year.

“Patti and I have been involved with the horse world for more than 20 years since Jess started riding when she was five years old,” said Bruce Springsteen, who will auction off a signed Harley Davidson motorcycle and a signed Fender guitar to benefit the Team.

“Our lives have been deeply enriched by our involvement in the riding world. I’ve gotten to watch my daughter grow up into a young woman of character and excellence. I’ve gotten to watch the best in the world compete year after year, and I know what that takes.”

The gala evening will commence at 6pm with a cocktail hour and a super silent auction, sponsored by NetJets, and dinner beginning at 7pm followed by a live auction.

The event will also include the presentation of the USET Foundation’s most prestigious annual awards, including the R. Bruce Duchossois Distinguished Trustee Award; the Lionel Guerrand-Hermès Trophy, given to a young rider who exemplifies both horsemanship and sportsmanship; and the Whitney Stone Cup, awarded to an active competitor who displays consistent excellence in competition and high standards of sportsmanlike conduct.

Tickets are available here.