Leading dressage sire Blue Hors Don Schufro dies at 27

Influential dressage stallion Blue Hors Don Schufro has died at the age of 27. Described as the flagship sire of Blue Hors Stud in Denmark, the Oldenburg stallion died on Thursday, January 2.

“Don Schufro has had an indescribable importance to this place; not only by virtue of his achievements in both sport and breeding, but most of all with his great personality and presence. We have done everything to give him a great retirement but old age caught up with him,” said Martin Klavsen of Blue Hors Stud.

Bred by Martin Meier in Germany, Don Schufro (Donnerhall / Pik Bube I / Unkenruf) started his breeding career with Paul Schockemöhle, where he covered one season as a three-year-old before being acquired by Blue Hors. He has been an internationally sought-after breeding stallion throughout his career and had been honoured with a bronze statue at Blue Horse Stud.

Under saddle, he won more than 30 times including at World Cup level, and was 2008 Danish dressage champion with Andreas Helgstrand, and in the same year was part of the Danish Olympic team that won team bronze.

Don Schufro is the sire of 30 licensed sons, and has been ranked No.1 on Germany’s dressage index ten times. His daughters have also made their mark, and leading competitors include Donna Unique and Weihegold, who won team gold and individual silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, triple gold at the 2017 European Championships in Gothenburg, the World Cup final in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Weihegold is among the few horses in the world, which has scored over 90% in Grand Prix Kür several times.

Don Schufro is also the damsire and great damsire of many top horses, including Deja, Rafael’s Forest and Sezuan, and Glock’s Zonik and For Romance I and II.