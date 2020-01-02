Eventing forum to explore public perception of horse sport

Share











The public perception of horse sport and eventing, in particular, is among the topics to be covered at a seminar and forum on eventing risk management being run by the FEI later this month.

How eventing will be perceived in 10 years, and how it should look in 2030 is among the topics to be covered at the Eventing Risk Management Seminar and Forum for level three judges, course designers and technical delegates at Aintree racecourse in Britain from January 24 to 25. An invitation-only session for National Safety Officers is being held on January 26, and will count as a refresher course for one year.

On the first day, a presentation by Aintree and the British Horseracing Authority will explore the public perception of the use of horses in sport, media relations, welfare including falls and the use of the whip. This follows a discussion on how equestrian sport is viewed “from the outside”.

This will be followed by a presentation by David O’Connor and Geoff Sinclair on statistics, and a review of competitions in 2019 with 10% of horse falls, and courses with two horse falls at the same fence.

Later presentations on the first day include an update from the Australia federation on Coroners Enquiry Recommendations which followed an inquest into the deaths of Olivia Inglis and Caitlyn Fischer in 2016.

Other safety aspects to be explored include a presentation by a helmet manufacturer, the use of body protection devices, and a review of medical coverage of events. A presentation on horse injuries will also be made by Tim Parkin and Staffan Lidbeck.

Saturday starts with risk management and cross-country course design, including frangible technology and a look at cross-country speed compared to 20 years ago. Presenters in these sessions include Mark Phillips, David O’Connor, Dave Vos, Mike Etherington-Smith and Lars Christensson.

Later, William Fox-Pitt, Laurent Bousquet and Jonathan Holling will present on cross-country training and how to reduce dangerous riding, and ensuring that horse and athlete are competent at the level.

Last year, 42 safety officers and representatives from 23 countries attended the Eventing Risk Management Seminar, which was held in Lausanne, Switzerland.