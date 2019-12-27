A merry Christmas for once-neglected Dakota

Share











A 19-year-old horse rescued from starvation has had his first Christmas celebrations with a family who loves him to bits.

Dakota was emaciated horse and being kept in a cramped, mud-filled pen and was slowly starving. He was more than 400 pounds underweight. Fortunately, he was signed over to PETA by his owner, and after some TLC and several weeks of rehabilitation at a specialized facility, the charity was able to find Dakota a new home.

For the first time, he celebrated Christmas with a devoted family — one with four granddaughters who adore him.

“I get teared up a lot watching him grow and watching him learn and experience things that I guess he hasn’t ever … you know, like the carrot, he’s never had one,” says Dakota’s guardian Pam. “All horses deserve to be loved by a little girl at least once in their lifetime. And this little guy’s hit the jackpot because he’s got four of them.”

PETA works 24/7 to help animals near its Norfolk, Virginia, headquarters — including horses, dogs, and other animals.