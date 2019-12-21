New role for FEI president Ingmar De Vos

Share











FEI president Ingmar De Vos has been appointed the new president of the International Horse Sports Confederation (IHSC).

De Vos, who had previously served as the IHSC’s Vice-President, was elected for a two-year term at the group’s General Assembly on December 7 at the Hong Kong Jockey Club. He takes over from Louis Romanet, who was elected as vice-president of IHSC for a two-year term.

After being appointed to the role, De Vos acknowledged Romanet’s dedication to the successful cooperation and information exchange between horse racing and equestrian sport.

“Under his leadership, the IHSC has continued the relationship with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the further development of the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code and concepts that will facilitate horse movements such as the HHP Framework with the HHP Handbook and IHSC-OIE Regional Workshops for Temporary International Movement of Competition Horses.

“Besides this, further scientific research was done in the field of vaccines for AHS, Equine Influenza and Glanders, the adoption of revised international standards on equine diseases and other standards relevant to international movement of horses,” De Vos said.

“Our Confederation represents the peak bodies of our respective sports and I look forward to furthering the collective interests of our Federations in the areas of equine welfare, the international movement of horses, and collaboration with the OIE.”

A Belgian native, De Vos has served as President of the FEI since 2014 after previously serving as the International Federation’s Secretary-General. He has been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since September 2017, where he is currently a member of two commissions, the Legal Affairs Commission and the Los Angeles 2028 Coordination Commission, while he has also served in the past as a member of the Digital and Technology Commission. He is a member of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) governance taskforce and since April 2019 he is also an ASOIF Council Member.

In early November 2018 he was appointed to the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) Council and as the GAISF representative on the 12-member World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee. As of 1 January 2020, he will be the ASOIF representative on the WADA Executive Committee and Foundation Board. He is also on the board of the Belgian National Olympic Committee.

Other attendees at the meetings included, from the FEI: John McEwen, Senior Veterinary Advisor & Honorary Vice President; Claude Praz, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr Göran Akerström, Veterinary Director; and from the IFHA: Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Vice-Chairman; Andrew Harding, Executive Director; Dr Roland Devolz, Technical Advisor; James Ogilvy, Technical Advisor, and Andrew Chesser, Secretary General.