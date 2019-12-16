Potential biomarkers for shockwave therapy identified

Share











Biomarkers have been identified that indicate the use of shockwave therapy in horses. The breakthrough could ultimately lead to a test to help support a ban on its use within days of competition.

Various racing and horse-sport jurisdictions around the world have imposed restrictions on its use before events due to the therapy’s ability to mask pain.

Shockwave therapy is used in both human and equine patients to speed healing of injured tendons and ligaments. The treatment employs high-pressure sonic waves, which are believed to increase blood flow to the treated area to aid healing.

The treatment has been shown to reduce pain over the short term. In racehorses, however, masking pain can come with a cost: Overworked minor injuries could lead to major ones or even pose a life-threatening risk to both horse and rider.

For that reason, various jurisdictions have banned it for periods of up to 10 days before a race or sporting event.

But the question of how to enforce the ban on the therapy remained open.

Now a team led by Mary Robinson, director of the Equine Pharmacology Research Laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine, and lab member Jinwen Chen has found that shockware therapy leaves a trail.

The study team, writing in the Equine Veterinary Journal, say they have identified potential biomarkers for the therapy that, with further testing, could one day be used to help enforce the ban.

“Because it’s not a drug — it’s applied to the surface of the skin — it’s just not an easy thing to detect,” explains Robinson.

“After a lot of trial and error, our study was able to measure changes in levels of five inflammatory factors, some of which we could detect up to three weeks after the shockwave therapy.”

The attempt to find these biomarkers dates back about a decade.

“It was Dr Lawrence Soma, my predecessor, who said the lab was going to have to look at blood-based or urine-based biomarkers to try to detect shockwave therapy,” Robinson says.

To find the fingerprints that shockwave therapy might leave behind, the researchers tested the therapy on 11 horses kept as a study herd at the veterinary school’s New Bolton Center.

The researchers collected blood samples from the group of horses, composed of Thoroughbreds and Standardbreds, at several times both before and after each received a single dose of shockwave therapy to a leg.

Over the years, the lab investigated several potential biomarkers — molecules that would indicate a horse received shockwave therapy.

They zeroed in on 10 pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory signaling molecules, called cytokines, which they can measure from the blood using a sensitive test called ELISA, short for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay.

“We looked a week before giving the shockwave therapy to see if there were any changes in the baseline period, due to changes in time of day or anything else, and didn’t see anything we could define as significant,” Robinson says. “And in the post-shockwave period, we went out to three weeks.”

They could not detect changes in five of the cytokines they examined following the therapy. But the other five — TNF-α, IL1β, IL-1RA, IL-6, and sTLR2 — did respond. Of those, TNF-α levels were significantly increased through the whole of the post-therapy study period of three weeks.

More study is necessary, Robinson emphasizes, before these biomarkers could be used to assess the inappropriate use of shockwave therapy in horses.

For one, the researchers would like to see if measuring these same molecules in horses that are actively training and racing or that have an acute injury might change their results.

For that, she and her colleagues are actively pursuing follow-up studies to look at these biomarkers and other indicators using a biobank of samples from client-owned animals, including injured and active racehorses, treated at the New Bolton Center.

The end goal is to keep horses safe.

“Shockwave therapy is great as long as people rest the horse after using it,” she says. “We are concerned that it’s being abused in the racehorse industry and that it could potentially result in breakdowns. That’s exactly what we’re trying to avoid.”

Mary Robinson is an assistant professor of veterinary pharmacology. Jinwen Chen is a research specialist in the Equine Pharmacology Research Laboratory.

Additional coauthors on the study were the veterinary school’s Darko Stefanovski, Joanne Haughan, Zibin Jiang, Raymond Boston, and Lawrence Soma.

The study was supported by the Pennsylvania Racing Commission and the Pennsylvania Harness Horsemen Association at Pocono and Chester Downs, Meadows Standardbred Owners Association and Pennsylvania Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association at Penn National and Presque Isle Downs.

Studies expanding on this body of research are largely supported by the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association.