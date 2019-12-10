Debunking deworming pamphlets: Has science and age caught up on them?

Share











It turns out that reading the information pamphlet enclosed with a deworming product may not always be a good idea.

“Unfortunately the information we get on the labels and inserts with the wormers we buy is not accurate. What’s in here is information from when these products were first developed and tested, which in many cases could be 20 or 30 years ago,” says parasitologist Martin Nielsen.

In that time, a lot of resistance has developed, “so you can’t trust the information”.

“The only way forward is to test your own products on your farm. That’s the sound strategy,” Nielsen says.

