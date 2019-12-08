Snowy Calgary welcomes rare Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal

Share











A Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal has been born at Calgary Zoo, the first of the species born there since 2017.

The colt foal was born on December 1 to Leba, who was also the dam of the earlier Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal born at the zoo, a colt named Khomas.

There is snow in Calgary but the youngster is adapting well and frolicking with his mother in the zoo’s African Savannah habitat. Zoo staff said the foal is brought indoors if the temperature falls below 4°C.

Hartmann’s zebras are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and are a part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP). The Red List by the International Union for Conservation of Nature is the world’s most comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of biological species.

Hartmann’s mountain zebra (Equus zebra ssp. hartmannae) are resident in Angola, Namibia, and South Africa.