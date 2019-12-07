Does your horse have worms? Science and a special herd of horses can answer that

Share











“We need to know, not only if your horse has worms, also which kind of worms your horse has, and if those worms are in fact resistant to the dewormers,” says parasitologist Martin Nielsen.

So how do scientists figure all this out? How do they know the tests are working correctly?

Enter Gluck’s parasitology research horses. Thanks to this herd, Nielsen says, “we have developed a slew of diagnostic tests including one for bloodworms; we have an automated smartphone app for doing egg counts, and we have several more in the pipeline.”

