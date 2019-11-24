Champion Oldenburg stallion fetches $NZ1.13m at auction

Share











A chestnut son of Bon Coeur was awarded the Champion Stallion title at the weekend’s Oldenburg Studbook show in Vechta, Germany, before selling for the top price of €660,000 ($NZ1.13m; $US727,000) at the Oldenburg Stallion Market.

The stallion (Bon Coeur / De Niro / Langata Son / PikBube I) was bred by Sigrid Schmidt from Villingen-Schwenningen/Baden-Württemberg, and shown by Heinrich Gießelmann from Barver, to take out the Champion Stallion of the Verband der Züchter des Oldenburger Pferdes (OL) title.

Bon Coeur was twice Vice German champion of young riding horse stallions and is now successful at advanced level under Swedish rider Caroline Darcourt. His granddam Langatia is the sister of the Grand Prix stallion Ramiro’s Bube.

Oldenburg Breeding Director Wolfgang Schulze-Schleppinghoff said the young stallion had wonderful movement in all three gaits. “He presented himself great in all disciplines, convinced with a great charisma and always works with an energetic hind leg. The chestnut stallion comes from a dam line, which is highly successful in both dressage and jumping. So the best conditions for a great future.”

He was knocked down to Dressurpferde Leistungszentrum Lodbergen at the following auction, which was run by a new auction team comprising Christoph F. Rowold, Thorsten Castle, Bernhard Thoben, Thomas Rhinow and Daniel Pophanken.

Reserve champion of this group of Oldenburg dressage stallions was a son of Sezuan ( / Sir Donnerhall I / Rohdiamant / PikBube I) bred by Dr. med. Frank Nordhausen, Suhlendorf, and exhibited by Helgstrand Dressage & Klaus GbR. Sezuan was three-time world champion of young dressage horses under Dorothee Schneider. Bronze was awarded to a son of Vincent Maranello ( / Destano / Silvio I / Aquarell), bred by Dr. Stefan Tietje, Alfhausen, and exhibited by XT-Pferde GmbH, Alfhausen. Vincent Maranello is successful in Prix St. Georges under Lauren Asher in the USA.

A son of Conthargos ( / Balou du Rouet / Chacco-Blue / Lancer III), bred and exhibited by Johann Ifverson from Sweden, won the Springpferdezuchtverband Oldenburg-International (OS).

His granddam Chaccos-Lüd is the sister of the successful jumping stallions Chacco’s Son I & II for the Tebbel stud. “This young stallion is very well presented and modern in type. He impressed us with his very accurate jumping, fast in reaction with a very good foreleg and with a lot of fortune,” Schulze-Schleppinghoff said.

“This son of Conthargos is a good example of well-bred and sport-successful dam lines. He convinced with his overall package and is a worthy champion stallion today.”

This stallion changed hands for €230,000 to the Paul Schockemöhle Stud in Mühlen, which also bought the second-highest priced dressage stallion (Asgard’s Ibiza / Rohdiamant / Donnerschwee / Furioso II), who was bred and exhibited by Vasco Janke, Jesteburg/ Lower Saxony. He sold for €155,000.

Reserve champion in this category was awarded to a stallion (Heartbreaker / Voltaire / Veneur du Luc / Wisconsin) bred by GestütEichenhain GmbH, in Blender, and exhibited by Wolfgang Puschak. A graduate of the Elite Foal Auction, his dam is the sister of Pénélope Leprevost’s Topinambour (also by Heartbreaker). Bronze in the premium jumping stallions went to a brother of last year’s champion stallion Don Tryon. The stallion (Don Diarado / Conthargos / Lordanos / Landadel) was bred by Marion Dies in Fresenburg, and exhibited by Zuchthof René Tebbel. This stallion sold to an international showjumping stable in Hesse for the second-highest price of €300,000.

Auction director Christoph F. Rowold said it was pleasing that for the development of the breed, that both champion stallions would remain in Germany. “The quality of our stallion lot, which is without equal, especially in international comparison, was rewarded by the customers.”

All dressage stallions of the Verband der Züchter des OldenburgerPferdes (OL) sold to Germany, and most of the 24 Springpferdezuchtverband Oldenburg-International (OS) stallions also stay in Germany, with the remainder selling to The Netherlands (2), Switzerland (2), Estonia (1), Indonesia (1), Slovenia (1) and Sweden (1).

The OL stallions achieved a total turnover of €1,470,000. The average price of the licensed stallions settled at €129,400. In the non-licensed stallions it was about €23,500.

The showjumping stallions of the OS Verband sold for a total of €1,574,500. Bidders had to spend an average of about €86,000 for a licensed stallion, while unapproved stallions cost an average of about €16,600.