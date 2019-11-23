Daily dewormers ineffective in horse parasite resistance battle

Share











Horse owners are always looking for ways to keep their horses healthy, but parasitologist Martin Nielsen says that using a daily dewormer is not the solution.

“There’s so much drug resistance out there to these daily dewormer products that they actually don’t work so well anymore,” Nielsen says.

“Horses are supposed to have parasites. It is a normal state for them. There’s absolutely no way we can prevent them from acquiring these parasites.”

