$3.4 million for groups helping OTTBs

More than $3 million is being awarded to 74 Thoroughbred aftercare organizations by the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA).

The TAA announced this week that it would award $3,420,000 this year. Since its inception in 2012, the TAA has awarded more than $17.2 million in grants to accredited Thoroughbred aftercare organizations.

“We know these funds will help our accredited organizations retrain, rehome, and retire more Thoroughbreds,” TAA President Mike Meuser said.

“However, there is still work to be done and we urge racing industry stakeholders to continue to invest in Thoroughbred aftercare for the long-term survival of our sport.”

Earmarked specifically for equine care, TAA grants have helped accredited organizations assist more than 10,300 Thoroughbreds since 2012.

TAA-accredited organizations undergo a thorough application and inspection process before accreditation being awarded to ensure they meet the TAA’s Code of Standards, which covers five key areas: operations, education, horse health care management, facility standards and services, and adoption policies and protocols. Facility inspections are conducted at all facilities housing Thoroughbreds for each organization. Ongoing updates and re-inspections are required of all organizations as a condition of TAA accreditation.

The TAA is supported by members from every aspect of the Thoroughbred industry, including owners, breeders, trainers, stallion farms, racetracks, sales companies, horsemen’s groups, foundations, veterinarians, horseplayers, racing fans, wagering technology companies, and many others.