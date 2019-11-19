Four-year “roadmap” planned if reining stays in FEI family

Share











The future of reining as an FEI discipline hangs in the balance as the FEI General Assembly in Moscow, Russia, prepares to vote on whether it remains as part of the horse sport’s world governing body.

The FEI Board has approved the terms of a new four-year Cooperation Agreement that was signed by the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) on November 13, but countersignature by the FEI is pending approval by the General Assembly tomorrow.

Discussion at today’s session at the General Assembly focused on the new agreement as well as Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) aimed at ensuring the sustainable growth of the discipline over the next four years if it remains in the FEI. The Agreement sets out the parameters of the partnership regarding jurisdiction of events, the implementation of suitable controls by the NRHA to monitor whether an event is international or national, and the consequences of any material breach.

FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibáñez opened the session by providing delegates with an overview of the situation since the termination of the original FEI/NRHA Cooperation Agreement in November 2018, followed by an explanation of a potential four-year roadmap for the discipline by Sven Friesecke, Chair of the FEI Reining Committee.

The FEI said feedback from the community had been overwhelmingly positive for keeping Reining in the FEI Family and this also resonated in the comments from the floor during this morning’s debate.

At tomorrow’s Extraordinary General Assembly, National Federations will be asked to vote on maintaining Reining as an FEI discipline, based on the Agreement with the NRHA and the KPIs, and also vote on retaining the discipline in the FEI Statutes. If the vote is favourable, the FEI will also reach out to the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) to agree terms for cooperation.

