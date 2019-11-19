EHV claims second horse in southern California

Share











A second horse has been euthanized on a property in California’s San Bernardino County after developing neurological problems arising from infection with equine herpesvirus 1 (EHV-1).

The death of the 22-year-old Paint gelding was confirmed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture on November 15.

About 20 horses live on the affected property. Authorities say three additional horses with a fever have been confirmed positive for EHV-1 and are being monitored.

The first horse euthanized on the property was a 13-year-old Quarter Horse mare.

The first clinical signs of illness were reported on October 29. The severity of her symptoms forced her euthanasia a few days later.

Horses on the property have been quarantined and heightened biosecurity measures have been implemented, including twice-daily temperature monitoring.

The department said the first positive horse has no epidemiological links to any other EHV-1 cases in California, and there have been no recent movements off the property.