EHV claims second horse in southern California
A second horse has been euthanized on a property in California’s San Bernardino County after developing neurological problems arising from infection with equine herpesvirus 1 (EHV-1).
The death of the 22-year-old Paint gelding was confirmed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture on November 15.
About 20 horses live on the affected property. Authorities say three additional horses with a fever have been confirmed positive for EHV-1 and are being monitored.
The first horse euthanized on the property was a 13-year-old Quarter Horse mare.
The first clinical signs of illness were reported on October 29. The severity of her symptoms forced her euthanasia a few days later.
Horses on the property have been quarantined and heightened biosecurity measures have been implemented, including twice-daily temperature monitoring.
The department said the first positive horse has no epidemiological links to any other EHV-1 cases in California, and there have been no recent movements off the property.