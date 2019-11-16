How science is helping horses to weather the worms

Share











Parasitologist Martin Nielsen says there is no need any more to guess at how weather and season affect parasite infections.

“We know that there are patterns in terms of parasite egg shedding, certain times of the year, parasite worm burdens being higher at perhaps other times of the year.”

Using the University of Kentucky’s research herd, Nielsen’s team has been able to learn about seasonal parasite prevalence, using computer simulation to add weather variables from around the world.

