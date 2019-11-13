US Equestrian federation opens new HQ at Kentucky Horse Park

Share











The USA’s national governing body for equestrian sport has opened a new state-of-the-art headquarters at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

US Equestrian hosted an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new headquarters that will provide a collaborative workspace for more than 155 employees and service the organization’s 145,000 members, 11 breeds, 18 disciplines, and 20 affiliates. As part of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee family, the building displays the official designation of the Olympic rings and the Paralympic symbol, and is located directly inside the main entrance of the Kentucky Horse Park.

“We believe this building sets the stage for a bright, new future for US Equestrian and reflects our commitment to service for all of our members, affiliates, and partners every single day,” US Equestrian President Murray Kessler said.

“This is the first time ever that the Olympic and Paralympic marks are proudly and prominently displayed on our building, which is representative of the role we play as the national governing body for equestrian sport in the US.”

The design and construction process was a two-year undertaking, with the end result highlighting the history and heritage of equestrian sport while promoting the overarching vision of US Equestrian to bring the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. The interactive and educational lobby, which also includes a ShopUSEF retail and merchandise space, provides a display of the diverse activities encompassed by equestrian sport in the United States.

The decision to construct a new building followed the expiration of the long-term lease on the former office site within the Kentucky Horse Park. A cost analysis estimates the new headquarters will generate more than $200,000 in annual savings.