Fine, suspension for Endurance rider over positive drugs test in horse

A young Endurance rider from the United Arab Emirates has been fined 7500 Swiss francs and suspended for two years after his UAE-registered horse tested positive for muscle-building compounds.

Khalifa Ali Khalfan Al Jahouri, who was aged 19 at the time of the drugs breach in September 2017, had competed the horse 8 Minute, who was not trained by him, in a 120km event for junior and young riders in Valeggio sul Mincio, Italy.

Samples taken from the horse confirmed the presence of nandrolone and stanozolol, which are listed as banned substances under the FEI’s anti-doping rules.

In January this year, a final hearing was scheduled, but was cancelled as the parties were close to reaching an agreement.

The tribunal requested an update in May, but did not receive one.

In October, the parties submitted an agreement to the tribunal.

In it, Al Jahouri admitted the violation. He agreed to pay a fine of 7500 Swiss francs and meet the costs of the B sample analysis.

A two-year suspension was agreed, which was deemed to have started on September 23, 2017, which meant it ended on September 22 this year.

The tribunal, comprising Chris Hodson QC, Harveen Thauli and Cesar Torrente, ratified the agreement.

The panel said it accepted it as a reasonable means of settling the case.

“However, the tribunal draws the parties’ attention to the history of this proceeding, as outlined throughout this decision.

“This unseemly period of over two years in what should have been a routine case, even given the initial scientific dispute, is to be deprecated. The tribunal invites the parties and their advisers to take notice accordingly.”