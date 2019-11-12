Deworm debunk: Why confining horses after deworming doesn’t make sense

Share











Parasitologist Martin Nielsen debunks the “tradition” of confining horses in the days after deworming.

“We have to remember that the worms that come out after deworming are actually dead.

“The eggs and larvae that come out with the feces and contaminate the pasture, are the infective stages.”

So keeping horses confined after deworming “doesn’t really make sense”, he says.

