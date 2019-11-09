Is half-dose deworming a good idea for horses?

Share











Sometimes, horse owners are tempted to use a half or quarter dose in wormy looking horses. But that’s not recommended, parasitologist Martin Nielsen says.

“I often encounter this practice around the world. People seem worried about triggering some kind of negative adverse reaction if treating with a full effective dose. There is absolutely no evidence supporting this concern and approach.”

Got something to say about this? You can comment below.

Follow the Gluck Center: @GluckEquineResearchCenter or on Twitter @UKGluckCenter.

Follow Martin Nielsen on Twitter.

Visit Martin Nielsen’s Network for Good page, and his University of Kentucky page.