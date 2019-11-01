Rescued horse doubles back to guide mates from path of California fire

Share











Dramatic footage has emerged of a horse rescued from the path of a California wildfire doubling back to help two mates escape from danger.

The footage was captured on live television by CBS Los Angeles as the television station reported on evacuations from the path of a fire that swept through Simi Valley.

The blaze, named the Easy Fire, began on Wednesday morning and has consumed more than 1300 acres in a matter of hours.

The fire put more than 6500 homes in jeopardy, which led to mandatory evacuation orders.

The station was reporting on the efforts of a group of Simi Valley residents to save a herd of horses from the advancing flames. The residents cleared the horses from a barn as the flames came dangerously close.

One of the horses, who had successfully been brought out on to the road for evacuation, turned on its heels and ran back towards the danger area, as smoke swirled across the road.

The animal was shown doubling back along a track until it came across two other horses — one of them a foal — and led them to safety.

The footage has been viewed at least 8 million times since it went online.

The news station reports that all the horses were saved except one, a 28-year-old mare who was euthanized after fracturing her two front legs while trying to escape the flames.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency in the state due to a series of major wildfires, which have been fanned by fierce winds.