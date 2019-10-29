Do you deworm with diatomaceous earth? Here’s why you shouldn’t

Share











Diatomaceous earth is a naturally occurring, soft, siliceous sedimentary rock that is easily crumbled into a fine white to off-white powder.

It is used as a filtration aid, mild abrasive in products including metal polishes and toothpaste, cat litter, and an array of other products. It is used in stock feeds as an anti-caking agent, and some people believe it can be used as a natural dewormer.

“We like to think that, out there in nature, there’s an excellent dewormer that’s just waiting to be discovered,” explains parasitologist Martin Nielsen in his latest “deworm debunk”.

“But all I can say, based on the current evidence, that is isn’t Diatomaceous earth.”



Got something to say about this? You can comment below.

Follow the Gluck Center: @GluckEquineResearchCenter or on Twitter @UKGluckCenter.

Follow Martin Nielsen on Twitter.

Visit Martin Nielsen’s Network for Good page, and his University of Kentucky page.