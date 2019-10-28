Shoulder fracture claims life of 5* horse at Pau Horse Trials

Share











Swiss-owned eventer Archie Rocks has been euthanised after sustaining an irreparable shoulder fracture at the five-star Pau Horse Trials in France at the weekend.

Ridden by Switzerland’s Felix Vogg , Archie Rocks, a US-bred thoroughbred, was put down on October 26, following a fall at fence 28B in the CCI5* long format event. The obstacle was at the final water complex.

“The decision to put the horse down was taken by the owner, in consultation with the show veterinarians,” a statement from organisers said.

“Archie Rocks suffered an irreparable shoulder fracture, considered to be severe by the veterinarians on the site,” said Vogg.

“Despite all efforts to save him, we have had to take the difficult decision to put him to sleep. Archie was a very special horse in many respects. Special thoughts go to all his American fans, who have given him their support throughout his career. He was outstanding on the cross-country, a sweet horse who gave his best to his rider.”

Archie Rocks was 11 years old, and was by Le Monde and from the Unbridled Jet mare Unbridled Diva. Bred by Sharon Smith, he raced as Smittys Messiah, winning three races and placing third five times from 30 starts, earning $32,176. In 2018 he won the 2018 Eventing Open Division trophy from the Rood & Riddle Sport Horse Awards for thoroughbreds in second careers.

He was previously ridden by US riders Buck Davidson and Maya Simmons, before being sold to Felix and Jürgen Vogg in late 2018, with Phoenix Eventing S.à.r.l. coming in as a part owner earlier this year.