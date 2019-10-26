Deworm debunk: Should you use a 5-day dewormer on your horse?

Share











Today we take a look at the effectiveness of five-day wormers.

“Unfortunately, there is so much resistance in small strongyle parasites to benzimidazole type dewormers,” parasitologist Martin Neilsen says.

“We’ve documented resistance at both the larval stage and the adult stage of the parasite.”

But, Nielsen says, benzimidazoles wormers still work well against ascarid parasites, including against the large roundworms of the foals.

“So every product still has a place.”