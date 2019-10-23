New equine orthopaedic boss for Animal Health Trust

Share











Dr Fran Henson will join the Animal Health Trust (AHT) as its new Head of Equine Orthopaedics from November 4, replacing Dr Sue Dyson, who departed from the role earlier in the year.

Henson’s appointment would strengthen the charity’s equine clinical and research work, the trust said. She will be based at the AHT’s Newmarket site.

Dr Henson is a recognised specialist in equine surgery (orthopaedics) with more than 20 years of experience in treating poorly performing or lame horses. Her appointment will focus on providing a fully comprehensive referral service for the diagnosis and treatment of lameness, back problems and poor performance and continuing to develop her comparative orthopaedic research programme.

“I am very excited to be joining the Animal Health Trust,” Henson said.

“Over the years I have been extremely impressed with the work undertaken there and the dedication and passion of the staff. I look forward to helping drive future clinical work and research at the equine clinic.”

Anna Hollis, Director for the Centre for Equine Studies, said Henson was an extremely well-respected clinician and researcher.

“Her appointment will ensure that we will continue to build on the solid foundation of the AHT’s equine clinic. I look forward to working with Dr Henson and growing the equine clinic in 2020 and beyond.”

2019 Animal Health Trust UK Equestrian Awards

The Animal Health Trust held its annual awards earlier this month, with its President, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, welcoming professional riders, trainers, leading equine vets and charity supporters to the annual event.

The event is an essential fundraiser for the Animal Health Trust, ensuring the charity can continue its work for the benefit of dogs, cats and horses. Every penny of profit made or raised by the Animal Health Trust is reinvested into its industry-leading science and care for animals.

2019 winners:

Feedmark Dressage Award – winner: Gareth Hughes

Following three stunning personal-best performances at this year’s FEI European Dressage Championships in Rotterdam with Classic Briolinca, Gareth finished best of the British riders in the Special and Freestyle, cementing his rightful place amongst the world’s elite.

British Showjumping Award – winner: The GB Showjumping team of Scott Brash, Amanda Derbyshire, Ben Maher and Holly Smith

This year the GB Showjumping team won bronze at the European Championships in Rotterdam with four incredible performances. The team objective for the championships was to qualify for the next Olympics. The riders, not only claimed team bonze, but secured their ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Devoucoux Eventing Award – winner: Hugh Thomas

Hugh has been the formidable force behind Badminton Horse Trials for the past 31 years. Alongside this, he has been an inspirational leader for the sport and has over the years been a Director and/or Chairman of the British Equestrian Federation, British Eventing and is currently Chairman of the British Eventing Charitable Foundation.

Bet Solutions International Racing Award – winner: Frankie Dettori

Well-known among the racing community as ‘racing’s greatest showman’, Frankie has delighted racegoers and punters over a career which has already spanned several decades. In 2019, Group 1 victories aboard Annapurna, Enable, Stradivarius, Too Darn Hot and Coronet, alongside the famous five-timer on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot made Frankie a clear winner of this award.

SEIB Insurance Brokers Special Award – winner: the Animal Health Trust Equine Flu Response Team

Presented to the Equine Flu Response Team to recognise its sheer hard work and dedication in ensuring the health and welfare of horses. 2019 has seen an extraordinary year in the UK and Northern Europe for outbreaks of Equine Influenza. This team has worked day and night to help protect the welfare of horses and support and protect the equine world.

The Barbour Foundation Under 25s Star of the Future Award – winner: Bubby Upton

As 2019s Young Rider European Champion, Bubby competed with Team GB at the Young Rider European Championships in Maarsbergen, Netherlands. Aged just 20, Bubby also made her Senior Team debut at the Nations Cup competition.

Veterinary Achievement Award – winner: Professor Kathy Clarke

Professor Kathy Clarke has devoted her entire career to veterinary anaesthesia, working at the Royal Veterinary College from 1975 until her retirement. During this time she has taught and inspired thousands of veterinary and veterinary nursing students. She contributed to setting up the RCVS Certificate in Veterinary Anaesthesia and was one of the founding members of the ECVAA, ensuring the post-graduate education of many more veterinarians in the UK and beyond. Professor Clarke’s research into aspects of equine anaesthesia has made significant contributions to advancing the specialty.