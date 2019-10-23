Insurance company offers £50K to charities in 2020

Share











A vote for your favourite charity could see it winning a slice of a £50,000 pool from SEIB Insurance Brokers in its third annual charity awards.

SEIB will grant £25,000 to one winning charity and the remaining £25,000 will go to six runners-up. All winning charities will be nominated by the general public and then voted for by customers of SEIB. The grants will be presented to the winning charities at the SEIB Charity Awards luncheon on March 20 in London.

Last year, the grants totalled £100,000, and the winner was World Horse Welfare, which used its £50,000 grant for a new tractor and trailer at Penny Farm, and a drone with a high-res camera to help locate horses in hard to reach areas.

“The drone has been invaluable recently in Snowdonia National Park, said World Horse Welfare Field Officer Rachel Andrews.

“There were significant concerns regarding a group of up to 30 wild ponies and as the terrain was extremely difficult underfoot, the drone enabled us to locate these ponies so that we could access them from the nearest track. This meant reduced stress for the ponies and it means that we can continue to monitor them over the winter when they will be even more difficult to access.”

Nominations for the 2020 awards are open now, and close on November 28. Once a shortlist of charities has been drawn up, SEIB clients will have the final vote for their favourite project. The winning charity and runners up will be announced at the 2020 SEIB Charity Awards luncheon.

SEIB Chief Executive Officer Barry Fehler said the company firmly believed in contributing to the common good. “I was very proud when we held our first charity awards in 2018 and I am delighted that we are able to be once again granting money to the causes that really matter to our loyal customers. The feedback we have had from recipients of our previous grants is humbling.”

SEIB is a commercial business with a charitable purpose. The company insures numerous charities and not-for-profit organisations. SEIB is an independent broker but is ultimately owned by a charity called the Allchurches Trust Limited and profits are used for good causes. The aim of SEIB’s immediate owner, the Ecclesiastical Insurance Office Plc, aims to give £100 million for good causes through the Allchurches Trust by 2020.

No charity is too small to be in the running for the 2020 SEIB charity giving, but turnover is capped at £15m. The grant will have to be used for a specific project which will make a true difference to the cause it is aimed at. All charities will need to be UK registered and projects are to be UK based. Past winners are not eligible.