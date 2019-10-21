Rare sale of equestrian sculptor’s private collection

Share











More than 60 pieces by celebrated equine artist Gwen Reardon will be offered for auction in Lexington next month.

Original bronzes and oil paintings are among the collection being sold from the personal collection of Reardon, 87, on November 8 by Bluegrass Auction in Kentucky.

Most notable in the collection is Wild Ponies, a one-third life-size bronze of three wild ponies at play. It is one of only two in existence and was made as a commissioned work. Reardon had a second done at the foundry for her own farm, which is now being offered for sale. The piece mounts on just two hooves.

Other pieces feature her original oil of My My, the seven-time world champion saddlebred mare, as well as her oils of Lexington, Northern Dancer and other champions. Also featured is a lucite bust of an Arabian entitled Seeking the Spirit, as well as two wall-sized oil works of the Morgan Horse and Creation of the Horse.

Also under offer is works in other media including cast paper, original sketches and study pieces as well as a wax casting for one of her sculptures.

The more than 60 pieces being offered cover decades of Reardon’s work.

Absentee bidding is under way and is allowed until each item sells on the auction floor during the live auction.

Reardon has created life-sized installations that are featured at the Bluegrass Regional Airport in Lexington, and at the city’s Thoroughbred Park, which hosts 13 sculptures. Her “Native Dancer” statue was unveiled at New York’s Saratoga Springs in 2015.

The daughter of a trainer, Reardon became an accomplished equestrienne at an early age. As a horse farm manager and a professional trainer of some 40 years, she has worked with many breeds; Arabians, Saddlebreds, Morgans, Quarter Horses and Thoroughbreds. Her studio, “The Studio of Gwen”, is minutes away from the Kentucky Horse Park.