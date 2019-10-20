International rescue: How Twitter helped save a jailed donkey

Share











A charity on the other side of the world has stepped in to help rescue a donkey “jailed” by authorities in Mexico – and it is all thanks to Twitter.

Tweets from followers alerting The Donkey Sanctuary’s headquarters in Sidmouth, Devon, to Mexican press stories about a “jailed” donkey kick-started a chain reaction from charity’s team. Within 24 hours, a group of vets was on the ground to recover the donkey.

The eight-year-old donkey is owned by a couple in rural Oaxaca, where he is well and truly part of their family. His owners are elderly and live several hours drive away from the city – so their donkey is integral to helping them go about their lives together, helping with essential tasks such as collecting firewood.

His owners were enormously distressed to discover that their beloved donkey was missing. Their upset only grew when they found out he had been seized and locked behind bars without food or water.

At around the same time, news stories of the “jailed” donkey started circulating in the Mexican press. Over 5500 miles away, The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth started receiving tweets about the jailed donkey’s plight.

With a rapid, coordinated effort between its Global Programmes team and The Donkey Sanctuary Mexico, these tweets from followers soon turned into actions that would change the donkey’s fate.

After some investigation, it became apparent that the donkey had been seized by local municipality due to reports that he had damaged a neighbour’s crops.

The donkey’s elderly owners set out on the several hour-long journey to Oaxaca to contest the removal of their donkey, given the lack of evidence of his wrongdoing and the severity of the donkey’s punishment.

While the owners were on their own journey to set up a demand for their donkey, The Donkey Sanctuary Mexico’s Oaxaca-based vet, Jaime Enrique Vasquez Rios, made his way to the municipality agency with a team of vets from the Autonomous University Benito Juarez of Oaxaca. Once there, he was able to undertake a health and welfare assessment on the donkey.

Jaime was relieved to see that the donkey was no longer being held in the “jail” without food and water, and showed no wounds or signs of disease. With the donkey appearing in good health, Jaime, the donkey’s owners and the municipal agent were able to negotiate the donkey’s safe delivery back home. Jaime accompanied the donkey on his journey back to his owners after what must have been a stressful experience for the young stallion. Taking the donkey to his owners, who were eagerly awaiting his return outside their front door, he was relieved to watch the happy reunion between the three.