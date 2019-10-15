Deworm debunk: Wormer rotation and resistance in horses

Share











If you change your horse wormers each time you deworm to “prevent resistance”, check out this video.

Take it from someone who knows: Fronting this video is Martin Nielsen, an equine parasitologist from the University of Kentucky’s Gluck Equine Research Center.

Follow the Gluck Center: @GluckEquineResearchCenter or on Twitter @UKGluckCenter.

Follow Martin Nielsen on Twitter.

Visit Martin Nielsen’s Network for Good page, and his University of Kentucky page.